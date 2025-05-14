Open Menu

IHC Directs MCI To Make Policy For 'rehribaans'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 07:16 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to formulate a policy for 'rehribaans' in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to formulate a policy for 'rehribaans' in the capital.

The IHC's Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the main petition and contempt of court petitions together. Petitioner lawyer Imaan Mazari, Director DMA and MCI officials appeared in the court.

At the outset of hearing, Imaan Mazari argued that CDA is also a party to the petition. Making policy for vendors is the job of MCI, not CDA, she said.

She contended that authorities are not even issuing licenses to the 'rehribaans'.

Director DMA said that the authority is not against vendors, it is making a procedure, they have not said anything to them for many years.

The DMA said that a space should be prepared for the weekly market for the vendors but they didn't agree.

The court remarked that these people have a daily job, it cannot be done weekly. It inquired that how many street vendors are there in Islamabad at the moment.

The lawyer said that there are 20 to 21 thousand vendors in Islamabad at the moment.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 13, with the instructions.

