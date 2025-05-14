DC Kohat Explores Sites For Youth Sports Complex
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 07:26 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram along with Member of Provincial Assembly Dawood Afridi visited Khairmato area of Kohat district, progress on establishment of sports complex for youth.
According to DC office, the purpose of this visit was to select and review a suitable place for establishment of sports complex for youth in the area.
A detailed inspection of various places was conducted and the facilities available there, nature of land, means of access and possible development aspects were reviewed.
Youth are the capital of our country and providing sports grounds for them is the need of the hour.
He reiterated the commitment that the district administration will utilize all available resources to implement this project of sports complex.
