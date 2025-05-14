Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, search and strike operations against criminal elements are carried out

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) On the orders of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, search and strike operations against criminal elements are carried out.

According to police spokesman, the police conducted a search operation against terrorists, wanted criminals and their facilitators within the limits of Lachi Police Station.

The search operation was conducted in remote mountainous areas, led by SP Saddar Sanobor Khan.

Raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals in the search operation.

The suspects arrested in the operation have been transferred to Lachi Police Station.

DSP Lachi, SHO Lachi, CTD, DSB, Elite Force and District Police took full part in the search operation.

Search operations will continue to maintain law and order, DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah has said.