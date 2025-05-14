Seven suspects arrested with narcotics

The police have arrested seven suspects from different localities of the district and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The police have arrested seven suspects from different localities of the district and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, teams of the police stations including PS Sadar, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Dhor Kot and PS Yazman took five suspects into custody and recovered 218 liters liquor from their possession.

The police team of PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,200 grams hashish from his possession. Meanwhile, the police team of PS Hasilpur arrested a suspect and recovered an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.