Open Menu

E-Procurement: Over 28,000 Local, International Firms Register On PPRA Platform

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 07:26 PM

E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Managing Director Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi has announced the successful implementation of Pakistan’s e-procurement system with over 28,000 suppliers already registered, including 400 foreign firms the platform represents a significant step toward streamlined and transparent public procurement aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision for a digital and transparent economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Managing Director Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi has announced the successful implementation of Pakistan’s e-procurement system with over 28,000 suppliers already registered, including 400 foreign firms the platform represents a significant step toward streamlined and transparent public procurement aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision for a digital and transparent economy.

He stated that PPRA, following a robust framework and international standards, has introduced the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS), which has automated the entire procurement process. “Thousands of vendors have already registered on this modern e-procurement platform, including foreign companies which can now register within 24 hours after verification by the Federal board of Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,” Qureshi added.

MD PPRA said that suppliers can participate in public procurement from their mobile phones or laptops, and obstacles such as visiting the office and paying for tender documents have been removed. All the tasks— from procurement planning, tender submission, and bid analysis to awarding contracts—are now performed through a safe, innovative, and user-friendly online platform, he added.

He elucidated that e-PADS is a foolproof automated system that entirely restricts human intervention, even no individual including MD PPRA could interfere in its operations.

“Regular security audits are conducted and access to records is made possible through the log system in case of complaints. This inbuilt security system and reduction of human interference is further promoting transparency and accountability, he observed.

He further explained that in the wake of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, procurement being a provincial subject, provinces can enact their own procurement bodies and regulation frameworks. Despite the fact, all provinces including Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are using PPRA’s e-PADS while Balochistan will adopt the platform in the coming month.

He apprised that internet facilities have been improved in remote areas of the country, enabling supplier’s accessibility to PPRA’s e-procurement system. If any issues arise, vendors can seek assistance from provincial and federal PPRA through its helplines, which operates from 8 AM to midnight, and can visit offices in person to resolve any complex situation, he added.

The Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is an autonomous regulatory body formed under the PPRA Ordinance. The main objective of the body is to regulate the procurement of goods, construction, and consultancy services in government institutions under the PPRA Rules 2004 to promote transparent, efficient, and fair procurement practices.

Recent Stories

Business community hails SC’s decision on sales ..

Business community hails SC’s decision on sales tax in Ex. FATA, PATA

4 minutes ago
 E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international fi ..

E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex

DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex

4 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

4 minutes ago
 Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering natio ..

Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering national resolve defended motherlan ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'

IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'

15 minutes ago
Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement ..

Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal

15 minutes ago
 Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to ..

Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to enhance CRVS system

18 minutes ago
 Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid bud ..

Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid budget preparations, rising oil p ..

29 minutes ago
 Authorities ordered search and strike operations i ..

Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan street child football team begins trainin ..

Pakistan street child football team begins training for Norway Cup 2025

15 minutes ago
 CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative de ..

CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative development plan to improve heal ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan