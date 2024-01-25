Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers
with narcotics.
According to police, Kotli Loharan police, during a crackdown against drug-peddlers,
arrested Mudassar Ali, Faizan Ali and Umer with 3.6-kg hashish.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate
cases against them.
