Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Drug peddlers held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers

with narcotics.

According to police, Kotli Loharan police, during a crackdown against drug-peddlers,

arrested Mudassar Ali, Faizan Ali and Umer with 3.6-kg hashish.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate

cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan