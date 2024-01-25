Drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers

with narcotics.

According to police, Kotli Loharan police, during a crackdown against drug-peddlers,

arrested Mudassar Ali, Faizan Ali and Umer with 3.6-kg hashish.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate

cases against them.