DC Directs To Ensure Supply Of Drinking Water To Suhbatpur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Farida Tareen on Friday directed the concerned department to take measures to ensure the supply of drinking water to the people in the area
He said this while talking on the occasion of visiting the district office of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.
The DC also visited phases of water supply scheme in District Suhbatpur aea.
On this occasion, Executive Engineer Mubashir Hussain Khosa informed the Deputy Commissioner about the attendance of employees, officers and the problems being faced by the staffs in providing drinking water throughout the district.
The Deputy Commissioner said that Suhbatpur was considered as one of the hottest areas and there were difficulties in providing drinking water to the people here saying that it was necessary for the officers and employees of the concerned department to ensure the provision of drinking water at their doorstep.
Officers should take concrete steps to further improve the efficiency of their department, she said.
