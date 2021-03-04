Dry weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburb areas during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.2 degree centigrade and 13.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 84 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 06:35 am and set at 18:17 pm tomorrow.