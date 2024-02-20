Open Menu

ECP Declares Victory For Four More Provincial Assembly Members

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:39 PM

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a notification issued here, Anwar Zeb Khan, running as an Independent, emerged victorious in PK-20, Bajaur-I.

Ajmal Khan, also Independent, secured victory in PK-21, Bajaur-II.

In PB-09, Kohlu, Nawab Jangayz Khan Mari of PML-N clinched victory. PK-40, Mansehra-V, was won by Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, representing PML-N.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Kohlu PK-20 PK-21 PK-40

Recent Stories

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

37 seconds ago
 Health Dept takes initiative for new license issua ..

Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores

28 seconds ago
 Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

29 seconds ago
 SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of ..

SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper

31 seconds ago
 Greek farmers take protest to Athens

Greek farmers take protest to Athens

32 seconds ago
 ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote econom ..

ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests

34 seconds ago
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve eco ..

Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..

5 minutes ago
 PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Deli ..

PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery

5 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secr ..

PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance

5 minutes ago
 AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversa ..

AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from D ..

Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi

5 minutes ago
 PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan