ECP Declares Victory For Four More Provincial Assembly Members
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
According to a notification issued here, Anwar Zeb Khan, running as an Independent, emerged victorious in PK-20, Bajaur-I.
Ajmal Khan, also Independent, secured victory in PK-21, Bajaur-II.
In PB-09, Kohlu, Nawab Jangayz Khan Mari of PML-N clinched victory. PK-40, Mansehra-V, was won by Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, representing PML-N.
