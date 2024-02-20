ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a notification issued here, Anwar Zeb Khan, running as an Independent, emerged victorious in PK-20, Bajaur-I.

Ajmal Khan, also Independent, secured victory in PK-21, Bajaur-II.

In PB-09, Kohlu, Nawab Jangayz Khan Mari of PML-N clinched victory. PK-40, Mansehra-V, was won by Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, representing PML-N.