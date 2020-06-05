UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Offers Supplementary Payment Solution To Serve Beneficiaries With Defying Biometric Identification

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ehsaas offers supplementary payment solution to serve beneficiaries with defying biometric identification

Ehsaas has introduced a supplementary payment solution to facilitate beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash who are eligible but facing problems in withdrawing money owing to defying biometric identification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Ehsaas has introduced a supplementary payment solution to facilitate beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash who are eligible but facing problems in withdrawing money owing to defying biometric identification.

The supplementary solution has done away with the biometric verification of fingerprints from NADARA offices.

Now, beneficiaries with this issue will be paid exclusively in the designated bank branches of partner banks without biometric verification. Two banks are partnering with Ehsaas for emergency cash transfers- Habib Bank Limited is serving in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan and Bank Alfalah across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Ehsaas Emergency Cash distribution process, the biometric verification of thumb or finger impressions was previously mandatory to collect the cash handout being disbursed to the low-income strata.

Under the newly introduced supplementary solution, Ehsaas will send out a new payment SMS to qualified beneficiaries through 8171 service.

The message will signify the name and CNIC number of beneficiaries, date of payment and name of designated bank along with address of bank branch to withdraw money.

This process has already been kicked off and SMS messages were being sent in a phased manner to all beneficiaries whose biometric verification was defective.

To ensure maximum facilitation, Ehsaas has maintained lists of all beneficiaries to be facilitated through bank branches.

The most important thing is that beneficiaries will have to carry their original CNIC and mobile phone with a message of payment on it to collect one-time cash assistance from banks.

"Direct payments through branches of partner banks is a key facet of the Ehsaas innovative disbursement solution that has been built to support only those who had difficulty with fingerprints verification for emergency cash withdrawals", reiterated, PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

She said, "All people on the eligibility list of Ehsaas with biometric challenges will be receiving new disbursement messages from 8171 service and the process is being completed nationwide in several stages to avoid overcrowding at bank branches. Banks have to ensure all necessary precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19."Pakistan's COVID-19 safety net response, Ehsaas Emergency Cash, has disbursed more than 117.49 billion Pakistani Rupees among 96.63 million vulnerable families. Recently, Ehsaas has commenced distribution of emergency cash to daily wage earners, pie rate workers, labourers, and small shopkeepers across North and South Waziristan areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Sindh South Waziristan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mobile Bank Gilgit Baltistan Pakistani Rupees Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money SMS HBL Bank Alfalah Limited All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

6 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

9 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

9 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.