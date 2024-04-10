Eid Gifts Distributed Among Dera Police Martyrs' Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mahmood visited houses of police martyrs' families and distributed eid gifts among their children.
Accompanied by Focal person Shuhada-e-police and Ghazian Dera Malim Muhammad Imran visited houses of martyred-Syed Zeeshan Haider and Rahmat Elahi and extended eid greetings and gave away eid gifts to their children.
Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of police, he said that the sacrifices they offered to ensure peace and protect the lives and property of the people were a beacon of light.
He said that martyrs were our pride and their families would be supported in difficult times and they would never be left alone, he added.
