Engro Polymer And Chemicals (EPCL) To Empower Women
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, along with Engro Foundation partnered with Descon Technical Institute to train the first batch of women forklift operators of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, along with Engro Foundation partnered with Descon Technical Institute to train the first batch of women forklift operators of Pakistan.
This initiative is in line with Engro's commitment to cultivating an inclusive culture, extending its impact to a broader community spectrum, said a news release issued here Wednesday.
The training program, Umeed-e-Nouh, is a first of its kind initiative aimed at empowering and equipping women with the knowledge and expertise for challenging technical roles.
This seven-week training program focused on training women to operate forklifts at manufacturing and supply chain sites. After a thorough selection process, 21 out of 172 candidates were selected.
Regarding this groundbreaking initiative, Jahangir Piracha, CEO of Engro Polymer and Chemicals, emphasized, "Engro remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing diversity through a dedicated focus on inclusion, particularly within technical domains.
Beyond offering training opportunities, our priority was to establish a nurturing environment that empowers and facilitates women, enabling them to concentrate fully on their learning and gaining financial stability. We are dedicated to instigating transformative change that extends its impact to a broader societal level."
To support the candidates, they were also provided with necessary resources including weekly stipend for financial support, lunch during training sessions, and safe commute to and from the location. A third-party certification was also given, from a testing facility Inspectest, verifying their operational skills and certified their training as sufficient for operational roles.
Engro along with other manufacturing facilities, will now look for opportunities to get these women employed in technical roles.
