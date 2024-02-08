Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that enthusiastic turn out in the general elections was not only a testament to the strengthening democracy in the country but also marked a significant milestone in its history.

Congratulating the entire nation on successful completion of polling process of the general elections 2024, he said in a policy statement on elections that today the nation had witnessed another historic event in the democratic journey.

"People across Pakistan participated in the process in large numbers demonstrating their commitment to democracy, their national responsibility and belief in the power of vote", he maintained.

" The smooth conduct of the elections is attributed to the collective efforts of multiple stakeholders and it is my privilege to extend my gratitude to all those who played a pivotal role in this democratic exercise", he added.

He specially thanked the international media, observers, local media and journalists covering the electoral process.

" Your presence and coverage has been instrumental in ensuring transparency and credibility shining a light on integrity of electoral process at global stage", said the minister.

The minister also thanked the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilian administration for their unwavering commitment and diligence in providing safe and secure environment for the electoral process .

" Their dedication ensured that the polling process was conducted peacefully allowing every citizen to exercise their right to vote in peace and safe environment", he said.

Furthermore, he extended appreciation to the Election Commission of Pakistan for its exemplary conduct and management of electoral process.

Tireless efforts and dedication of the ECP to uphold democratic values and ensuring free and fair elections was commendable.

"The professionalism and integrity displayed by the commission has been crucial in reinforcing the confidence of public in democratic electoral process", said Solangi. He said that in the moment of achieving a great benchmark, the nation should raise hands to pray for those who became victims in yesterday and today's incidents. May Allah bless their souls in eternal peace and may the nation stands united for benefit from their ultimate sacrifice.

" As we move forward, let us all pledge to continue to supporting and strengthening our democratic institutions and process."

"Together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous and democratic Pakistan for the future generations", he remarked.