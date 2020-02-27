Excise and Narcotics Hazara foils smuggling of Hashish

Excise and Narcotics Hazara region Thursday during checking on Hazara Motorway Havelian Interchange stopped a suspected passenger van and recovered 4 KG Hashish and also arrested a female drug paddler

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise and Narcotics Hazara region Thursday during checking on Hazara Motorway Havelian Interchange stopped a suspected passenger van and recovered 4 KG Hashish and also arrested a female drug paddler.

According to the Excise and Narcotics Hazara region officer Sardar Shahid, near Havelian interchange the team stopped a Toyota Hiace No. RIS 1320 searched a veiled lady and found 4.2 KG Hashish.

The lady smuggler was identified as Ashaneel Bibi, Excise and Narcotics department also registered a case against her.

In another case, Khanpur police foiled a bide to smuggle a huge quantity of liquor and arrested the driver while the smuggler successfully fled away.

According to the details, police stopped a suspected Suzuki Pickup No. 2704 on Slargah link and road 295 bottles of liquor arrested the driver Atiq Ali son of Abdul Malik resident of Nain Sukh while the smuggler Muhammad Ayub son of Javed resident of Mamaiyal fled away successfully.

Khanpur police registered a case against the smuggler, driver and started investigation.