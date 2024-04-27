Open Menu

KP Desires To Seek Gems’ Sector Accreditation From Thailand: SACM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 07:43 PM

KP desires to seek gems’ sector accreditation from Thailand: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhair has expressed desire for getting accreditation from the Gems Technology Institute of Thailand to achieve the global standards in gems technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhair has expressed desire for getting accreditation from the Gems Technology Institute of Thailand to achieve the global standards in gems technology.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest during a training workshop organized under the aegis of the National Productivity Organization (NPO) at Gems and Jewelry Centre established under the auspices of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at Hayatabad here Saturday.

He indicated that Gems Centres would be established in other areas of the province as well. The Special Assistant said that if Thai experts want, they could be provided a place for gyms business in the Small Industries Development board (SIDB)'s exhibition centre in Islamabad.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an important stakeholder in the development of the regional economy and there were very vast and useful opportunities for foreign investors in various sectors, which could be utilized by the regional investors.

He said that mutual contacts and holding joint forums were essential for finding the possibilities of investment at local level as bilateral cooperation was important platform for promotion of investment at local level.

Abdul Karim Tordhair said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a very attractive place for foreign investment and trade in terms of gems beside vestment in other sectors, saying they were moving towards providing a favorable environment with facilities to investors to attract foreign investors to take benefits of the incentives of gems sector.

He said that 80 percent gem resources are found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a modern gem processing centre was being established in Peshawar where a one-window operation and all the required facilities would be available at one place. So, he said, they are inviting foreign investors to take benefit of them.

The experts trained the teachers and students of the Gems Centre on various software as per international standards and try to equip them with modern technology.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand Technology Business Education Jewelry Turkish Lira Commerce All From NPO

Recent Stories

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates polio campaign ..

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates polio campaign at CDF Hospital

1 minute ago
 Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to st ..

Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to stay

1 minute ago
 Zahid Khan urges to address climate change impact ..

Zahid Khan urges to address climate change impact in KP

1 minute ago
 8,381 drugs cases registered, 8,878 traffickers ar ..

8,381 drugs cases registered, 8,878 traffickers arrested

1 minute ago
 KP CM's aide grieved over martyrdom of three famil ..

KP CM's aide grieved over martyrdom of three family members in lighten strike

5 minutes ago
 Sardar Aman wins PHBA election for year 2024-25

Sardar Aman wins PHBA election for year 2024-25

5 minutes ago
Man held for assaulting teenager girl

Man held for assaulting teenager girl

5 minutes ago
 Passengers van miraculously escapes in landslide h ..

Passengers van miraculously escapes in landslide hits

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

5 minutes ago
 Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

5 minutes ago
 IGP chairs follow-up vedio link meeting at CPO

IGP chairs follow-up vedio link meeting at CPO

17 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business