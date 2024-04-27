Sardar Aman wins PHBA election for year 2024-25

In the annual elections of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association’s Abbottabad (PHBA) Bench for 2024-25, Sardar Aman Khan Advocate emerged victorious in a closely contested race for the position of president by securing 432 votes, while his opponent, Sardar Nasir Aslam Khan Advocate, received 374 votes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) In the annual elections of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association’s Abbottabad (PHBA) Bench for 2024-25, Sardar Aman Khan Advocate emerged victorious in a closely contested race for the position of president by securing 432 votes, while his opponent, Sardar Nasir Aslam Khan Advocate, received 374 votes.

The election took place on Saturday at the High Court Bar in Abbottabad, with polling open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Out of 1,120 registered voters from Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur, 806 exercised their right to vote.

Sardar Aman Khan Advocate expressed his gratitude to the lawyers from Haripur and Mansehra for their support.

He emphasized his commitment to work for the welfare of the legal community and thanked the Insaf Lawyers Wing for their support.

Other office-bearers and executive members were elected unopposed. These include Secretary Yasin Ayaz, Vice President Nasir Khan, Finance Secretary Hina Javed Iqbal, library Secretary Amna Imam, and Additional Secretary Amber Advocate.

Sardar Nasir Aslam Khan Advocate congratulated Sardar Aman Khan Advocate on his victory and expressed hope that the new president would serve the lawyers’ interests effectively.