Man held for assaulting teenager girl

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Arifwala, Pakpattan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

As per details, accused Awais entered the house of the victim by scaling wall of her house in the limits of Rang Shah police station, Arifwala. The police registered a case after receiving information and arrested the accused. Victim's medical examination was also carried out.

The Punjab police spokesperson said the accused was in the custody of police for three days, and further investigation was under way.