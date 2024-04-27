Open Menu

KP CM's Aide Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Three Family Members In Lighten Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three members of a family due to lightning strike in Mansehra's Kundaw Ogi area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three members of a family due to lightning strike in Mansehra's Kundaw Ogi area.

In a message issued here, he expressed condolence and solidarity with the affected family.

He said that although this was a natural disaster, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had become a province severely affected by climate change after the terrorism.

He said the incidents of lightning strike, storms, floods and other natural calamities had constantly increased, adding that in such circumstances, the Federal government should extend support to the province.

The Adviser suggested that it was better that the Federation should provide financial support to KP people and government affected by terrorism and climate change.

He further said that due representation should be given to the province in the national policy on climate change and carbon plus, apart from giving legitimate share of KP.

He said that more than forty percent of the forests of the country were located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were protected by the provincial government and the people within their limited resources.

He said that the support of federal government to KP would directly benefit the federation besides protecting the natural resources and strengthening the national unity.

APP/ash/

