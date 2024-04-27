Passengers Van Miraculously Escapes In Landslide Hits
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 07:39 PM
A passenger van was miraculously escaped when a huge land slide hit the van in the picturesque upper village of Aliabad Union Council Bokott on Saturday. All passengers remained safe despite the terrifying incident
BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A passenger van was miraculously escaped when a huge land slide hit the van in the picturesque upper village of Aliabad Union Council Bokott on Saturday. All passengers remained safe despite the terrifying incident.
According to the locals, a passenger van No.
RIR 6836, driven by Waqas Abbasi, was en route from Aliabad to Rawalpindi, carrying women and children on board. As the van approached the site of a previous landslide at Pat, where machinery was deployed to clear the road, it encountered a newly formed landslide.
Despite the road being cleared for vehicle passage, the van became trapped as the landslide struck. However, prompt action ensured safe evacuation of all passengers, followed by the removal of the van from the affected area.
