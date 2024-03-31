Open Menu

Excise Dept Seals 1500 Properties Of Defaulters in March

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Excise dept seals 1500 properties of defaulters in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The excise department started sealing of properties of defaulters and around 1500 properties were sealed for not paying pending dues during March

Senior Taxation Officer/Admin, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the final warning notices were served to the defaulters first and then the sealing of properties was started to ensure collection of pending dues from them.

He said that the warning notices were served to about 17000 domestic and commercial property tax defaulters.

Mr Qasoori stated that they had collected Rs 40 million during the month of March as the domestic and commercial units of the district had to pay Rs 200 million in property tax.

He warned that the defaulters could also face arrest warrants and confiscation of properties over not paying the pending dues.

Emphasizing on business community, commercial markets and plazas owners for ensuring payment of taxes, he said that 70 percent of the money received from property tax was spent on local development projects.

He urged them to pay the property tax immediately as responsible citizens for ensuring the uplift and basic amenities of the city and region and avert themselves from facing any legal action.  

APP/sak-xl

Related Topics

Business Money March Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

19 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

19 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

19 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

19 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan