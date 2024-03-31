Excise Dept Seals 1500 Properties Of Defaulters in March
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The excise department started sealing of properties of defaulters and around 1500 properties were sealed for not paying pending dues during March.
Senior Taxation Officer/Admin, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the final warning notices were served to the defaulters first and then the sealing of properties was started to ensure collection of pending dues from them.
He said that the warning notices were served to about 17000 domestic and commercial property tax defaulters.
Mr Qasoori stated that they had collected Rs 40 million during the month of March as the domestic and commercial units of the district had to pay Rs 200 million in property tax.
He warned that the defaulters could also face arrest warrants and confiscation of properties over not paying the pending dues.
Emphasizing on business community, commercial markets and plazas owners for ensuring payment of taxes, he said that 70 percent of the money received from property tax was spent on local development projects.
He urged them to pay the property tax immediately as responsible citizens for ensuring the uplift and basic amenities of the city and region and avert themselves from facing any legal action.
