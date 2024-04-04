Open Menu

Faryal Pays Tribute To Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Central President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women Wing Faryal Talpur has paid tribute to the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th martyrdom anniversary.

In her message on Thursday, she said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made the people aware for their democratic rights and gave PPP an invincible platform to achieve and protect them.

She said Quaid Awam took steps to make the backward sections of the society, including the working people, women and minorities, politically and economically independent.

Faryal Talpur said that Bhutto’s slogan that the source of power are the people – as all power belonged to the people, is relevant today as it was decades ago.

She described the country’s first unanimous constitution, nuclear program, worker-friendly agricultural and industrial reforms, Pakistan-China friendship, strong fraternal ties with the Islamic world, Steel Mill and Port Qasim are the gifts of Quaid Awam to the country and the nation.

Faryal Talpur also paid tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari, who made a historic development possible due to the Presidential Reference sent to the Supreme Court that in its consensus decision admitted last month that the Quaid Awam did not get a fair trial.

Faryal Talpur said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the flag of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is now in the hands of Bilawal Bhutto.

She emphasized that the party workers and the people should strengthen the hands of Bilawal Bhutto so that he can make Pakistan a strong, prosperous and democratic country based on equality in the light of the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

