Faryal Wishes Happy Holi To Hindu Community

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Central President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing and MPA Faryal Talpur has extended Holi greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and all those celebrating this festival of colours, lights and the spring worldwide.

In a message on this occasion of the Holi, Faryal Talpur said that the message of Holi was love, brotherhood and peace.

She said that the services of Pakistan's Hindus community to the country and nation are unforgettable and prayed that may this Holi bring peace and prosperity to our Hindu brothers and sisters, leading to the interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

