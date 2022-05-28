UrduPoint.com

FC Commandant Calls On Interior Minister

Published May 28, 2022

FC Commandant calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Salahuddin Mehsud called on Minister for Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan here Saturday and role of FC in maintaining law and order in the country besides other professional issues came under discussion.

Talks were also held about the deployment of FC in the capital during the PTI's Long March on May 25, said a statement issued here.

The commandant briefed the minister about its working and jurisdiction, it was further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sana Ullah said the role of FC was very important and commendable in maintaining law and order in the country.

The FC also played an effective role in maintenance of peace merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

He said the FC provided much support to the Islamabad police in maintaining law and order during the long march.

Several FC personnel were also injured by the PTI miscreants during the long march, he added.

He said the FC officials showed great discipline and patience despite the violence.

The minister commended professionalism of the FC personnel and their commands.

All necessary financial and technical assistance would be provided to the FC to make it an effective force, he added.

The commandant informed that the total strength of FC stood at 28,000. The FC would continue to perform duties under the Interior Ministry for maintaining law and order, he said.

