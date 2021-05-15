UrduPoint.com
FC South Distributes Eid Food Package Among 300 Deserving Families Of South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps Headquarters South Saturday distributed Eid food packages among 300 deserving families at Ahmad Waam and Kotkai areas of South Waziristan amid SOPs.

On the directions of Inspector General FC South Major General Umer Bashir, the officials of FC distributed the Eid packages among deserving families of the areas.

The officials of FC also distributed sports luggage among the children of 300 families.

The local residents appreciated FC South and Pakistan Army for their welfare and charity activities in the area. People also lauded the role of armed forces in every difficult situation and providing timely relief to people.

The people thanked IG FC for the welfare initiatives in South Waziristan.

