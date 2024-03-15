Fines Changes On Open Hotels 63 Thousand.A.C Ratodero
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Shaikh visited markets and took action against the Sweets shops and Hotels that were open during Holy month of the Ramzdan in day time on Friday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Shaikh visited markets and took action against the Sweets shops and Hotels that were open during Holy month of the Ramzdan in day time on Friday.
According to detail, Assistant Commissioner fined 6 hotels. Some of them were tea stall.
She fined each one with 10,000 rupees and three sweet shops were fined with 3 thousand rupees. She said that it is our duty to give relief the people's if any one bye pass price control of which government had fixed for all.
Assistant Commissioner strictly instructed the traders and shopkeepers to accept the price set by the market committee during Ramzan, otherwise strict action will be taken.
