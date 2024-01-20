Five killed in armed attack at Ghotki village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) At least five persons were killed in an armed men’s attack on a village in Ghotki district, citing police on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the police said that unidentified armed men attacked Jam Bajar village leaving at least five persons dead and two injured in the shooting incident.

The deadly incident is the result of an ongoing feud between two clans, according to police. The accused had attacked a Bethak (meeting place) of the village, he reported. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation was under process.