Open Menu

Five Killed In Armed Attack At Ghotki Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Five killed in armed attack at Ghotki village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) At least five persons were killed in an armed men’s attack on a village in Ghotki district, citing police on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the police said that unidentified armed men attacked Jam Bajar village leaving at least five persons dead and two injured in the shooting incident.

The deadly incident is the result of an ongoing feud between two clans, according to police. The accused had attacked a Bethak (meeting place) of the village, he reported. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation was under process.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Ghotki

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

59 minutes ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 hour ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

2 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

4 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

6 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

6 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

6 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan