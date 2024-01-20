Five Killed In Armed Attack At Ghotki Village
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) At least five persons were killed in an armed men’s attack on a village in Ghotki district, citing police on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, the police said that unidentified armed men attacked Jam Bajar village leaving at least five persons dead and two injured in the shooting incident.
The deadly incident is the result of an ongoing feud between two clans, according to police. The accused had attacked a Bethak (meeting place) of the village, he reported. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation was under process.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler arrested :hashish recovered18 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Impact of Population on Economic Development" held18 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities28 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as tractor-trolley overturned28 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Shah, Ugandan PM discuss bilateral ties48 minutes ago
-
Two suspects injured in alleged police encounter on Karachi Super Highway48 minutes ago
-
SIFC installs 1MW solar power plant in Hunza district48 minutes ago
-
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections50 minutes ago
-
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb59 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp to be organized on 26 January1 hour ago
-
Iran, Pakistan need to mitigate differences to avoid any future clash: Experts emphasize1 hour ago
-
Mystery of blind murder case of youngster solved, killers arrested1 hour ago