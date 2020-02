ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned in Quetta leaving five persons dead on wee hours of Monday.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to BMC Hospital's burn centre, a private news channel reported.

A heavy crane was called to the site to remove the tanker from the road, they added.