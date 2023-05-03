Flight Tactical Exercise "ANATOLIAN EAGLE-2023" kicks off in Konya

The Anatolian Eagle 2023, International Flight Tactical Exercise commenced in Konya, Turkiye, where the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent, consisting of F-16 fighter jets along with the air and ground crew is also among the exercise participants

Anatolian Eagle is an annual exercise that is being hosted by the Turkish Air Force, a PAF news release said on Wednesday.

The exercise is one of the largest and most complex joint air force exercises in the world which aims at promoting interoperability between participating nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning.

The exercise mimics a realistic aerial war and provides a real-time opportunity for the participating Air Forces to test their operational readiness. Other than Pakistan and Turkiye, the Air Forces of five other countries, including Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom are participating in the seventh consecutive edition of the exercise.

In the face of challenging contemporary strategic situations and growing complexity in the security environment, such exercises will leverage PAF as an opportunity to enhance its interoperability with friendly nations.