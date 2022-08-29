UrduPoint.com

Floods Destroy Crops On 375,171 Acres In Rajanpur, DG Khan: Ateel

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday said that different kinds of crops on 375,171 acres witnessed as complete destruction due to floods in Districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

He expressed these views during a visit to relief camps in Rajanpur.

Saqib Ateel directed the officials to speed up relief work. Saqib further remarked that a survey to detect intensity of losses to houses was in progress. Teams of different departments including Health, Agriculture and others are also active to facilitate the victims. Spray is being done against spread of different diseases in the flood hit areas.

Cotton field at 176,012 acres damaged completely in the both districts. Similarly, the floods damaged 53,532 acres of paddy, 21,784 acres of "Til & Mong", 28,272 acres of sugarcane, and 77,556 acres of fodder.

The floods also demolished about 24,794 houses in 179 "Mauzajat" . In Rajanpur, 438 Rescuers with the help of 81 boats are serving in the affected areas. As many as 43,350 stranded persons were shifted to safer places. Apart from this, 39 relief camps have been established and .

421 families are residing in the camps. Secretary Saqib Ateel maintained that 10,234 tents were distributed among the victims families for temporary accomodation. Cooked food was served to 77,520 persons.

Ateel also added that 62 health teams were providing healthcare facilities. For nurture and care of cattle, another 58 teams have also been constituted, he informed.

