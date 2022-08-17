UrduPoint.com

FM Underlines Utilization Of Pak-Iran Potential In Energy, Connectivity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 10:51 PM

FM underlines utilization of Pak-Iran potential in energy, connectivity

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday underlined the need to fully utilize the existing potential between Pakistan and Iran in energy, air links, and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday underlined the need to fully utilize the existing potential between Pakistan and Iran in energy, air links, and connectivity.

The foreign minister received Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran Rostam Ghasemi, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the foreign minister highlighted fraternal ties between the two countries, rooted in shared history and cultural and linguistic affinities.

He reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He expressed the hope that the opening of new border crossing points and the establishment of border markets would improve livelihood and facilitate movement of people and goods.

The foreign minister expressed gratitude for Iran's steadfast support on the Kashmir cause, particularly by the Supreme Leader.

Rostam Ghasemi, while thanking the foreign minister for receiving the delegation, remarked that the 21st session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) offered new avenues in expanding bilateral ties.

He concurred with the foreign minister on the need for fully exploring all opportunities and expressed readiness to work together for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Iranian minister is visiting Pakistan for 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission being held in Islamabad on 16-19 August.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Foreign Office Iran August Border Market All

Recent Stories

Greece Says Turkey Trying to Take Advantage of Mig ..

Greece Says Turkey Trying to Take Advantage of Migration Issue With Evros Incide ..

32 seconds ago
 FM reiterates call for int'l community's support t ..

FM reiterates call for int'l community's support to Afghan people

35 seconds ago
 Sindh minister for action against use of industria ..

Sindh minister for action against use of industrial plots for commercial purpose ..

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan offers conducive environment for foreign ..

Pakistan offers conducive environment for foreign investors: PM

38 seconds ago
 US Weekly Crude Stocks Tumble 7Mln Barrels on Reco ..

US Weekly Crude Stocks Tumble 7Mln Barrels on Record Exports, Smaller Reserves R ..

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief says Rohingya refugees unable to r ..

UN rights chief says Rohingya refugees unable to return

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.