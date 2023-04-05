Focusing on agriculture, livestock can strengthen economy: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Wednesday said that if special attention is given to agriculture and livestock, it will have a good impact on the country's economy and will play a very important role in eliminating unemployment and creating employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Wednesday said that if special attention is given to agriculture and livestock, it will have a good impact on the country's economy and will play a very important role in eliminating unemployment and creating employment opportunities.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held in his office Civil Secretariat, regarding the development projects of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fishery departments.

Director Generals of all wings of the department and other officers participated in the meeting.

The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the development projects.

He said that establishment of various projects for the development of the fisheries department, water management besides various projects, embankments for water conservation, silt conservation projects to conserve rainwater and bring it to agricultural land use, date palms planting in Dera Ismail Khan, supply of seeds and fertilizers in the province is initiating.

He said that steps have been taken to develop olive cultivation in the integrated tribal districts, ensuring vegetables and fruits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like the Punjab government, and establishing a hostel for women in ATI.

A detailed briefing was given on the restoration of the cooperative bank, the establishment of the handicrafts centre and other important projects.

On this occasion, Abdul Haleem Qasuria directed the relevant authorities to cooperate fully with the farmers and cattle herders, as most of the village's people's employment is related to agriculture and livestock.

It is among the priorities of the caretaker provincial government to give more benefits to the people in a short period of time, he added.