Four Die In Sarai Alamgir Car Mishap

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 07:13 PM

SARAI ALAMGIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Four persons were killed in a car accident that occurred near Mandi Bahauddin Road area of Sarai Alamgir, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven car carrying few persons was going towards Mandi Bahauddin from Jhelum area when suddenly, it fell into river near Mandi Bahauddin Road area of Sarai Alamgir.

As a result, four women on board the car, died on the spot. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies of four women to hospital.

The Rescue operation is still continuing to trace a missing child but no success had been made so far till the filling of this report.

