Guidelines Issued To Protect Fruit Trees From Heat Stress
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 07:13 PM
Punjab Department of Agriculture has issued a set of guidelines to orchards- nurturing farmers against hot weather conditions to keep the fruit in-tact physiologically and carry all nutritional benefits these are known for
During the hot summer months, fruit plants require special attention for protection from heat stress, says an official release issued here Wednesday.
High temperatures can cause sunburn, cracking, and damage to fruit skin, ultimately affecting its quality and reducing income for farmers. To mitigate these effects, farmers can adopt protective measures including providing shade using shading materials or planting trees to block direct sunlight.
Officials also suggested 'Mulching' technique adding that organic mulch can retain soil moisture, regulate soil temperature, and reduce fruit cracking.
Officials also suggested installing windbreaks on the southwest side of plants to protect them from intense heat.
These measures can improve fruit quality, reduce damage and cracking, and increase overall yield. It will also enhance plant health, protect plants from heat stress, promote healthy growth, and increase productivity, the release concluded.
