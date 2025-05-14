Open Menu

Hassan Nawaz’s All Businesses Shut Down In UK After Being Declared Bank Defaulter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaulter

Seven companies under Hassan Nawaz's directorship have been formally dissolved

LONDON: (UrduPpoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) All business operations linked to Hassan Nawaz, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, have been dissolved in the United Kingdom after he was officially declared a bank and tax defaulter by a British court, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that seven companies under Hassan Nawaz's directorship have been formally dissolved.

The move follows a court ruling that imposed a £5.

2 million penalty on him, declaring him as a defaulter in the UK’s financial and legal systems.

The dissolution of the companies was carried out by either Companies House or Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK’s tax authority, as part of legal proceedings against defaulters.

Hassan Nawaz had been associated with several high-profile business entities in the UK. The closure of the companies effectively ends his official commercial presence in the country.

