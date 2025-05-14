Minority Communities Hold Pro-forces Rally In Hassanabdal
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 07:14 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A powerful display of unity and solidarity was witnessed in Hassanabdal on Wednesday as minority’s community taken out rally to express unwavering solidarity with the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces.
Scores of patriotic Christians, including clergy, laypersons, besides Sikh and Hindu community representatives and people from different walk of life including political, social and religious activists and traders participated to raise their voices in unity, reported by APP correspondent.
Participants also offered prayers for the strength, stability and prosperity of Pakistan and for the protection and success of its Armed Forces. A spirit of unity and patriotism resonated throughout the gathering as various speakers affirmed their commitment to stand with the nation during this critical time.
During rally, they denounced “cowardly” Indian missile attacks and expressed solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces, which, they said, were fully capable of defending the motherland and giving a befitting response to the enemy over aggression.
Sikh community leader Sardar Ravinder Singh Jaggi, highlighted support from Sikh communities in India, the United States, Canada, various European countries and Switzerland, describing it as a “historic moment of ideological clarity.
” Referring to recent events in Pahalgam, Mr Jaggi said attempts by hostile actors to sow discord within the Sikh community had failed, and instead the global Sikh voice had emerged more united and resilient.
President PPP minority wing Paul Gill speaking on this occasion has praised the unmatched courage and professionalism of all forces—especially the Pakistan Air Force—for their resolute defense against Indian aggression.
He welcomed the ceasefire as a wise step toward lasting peace.
He expressed confidence in the preparedness and capabilities of armed forces, vowing to stand shoulder to shoulder with them.
Christian community leader Imtiaz Masih speaking on this occasion has said that in the time of Indian aggression the whole nation stands beside its forces and every single citizen of Pakistan is ready to lay down his life for the sake of his motherland.
He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its unprovoked and cowardly acts against Pakistan.
APP/nsi/378
