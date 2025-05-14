Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Although a ceasefire has been established between India and Pakistan, Indian reactions remain hostile, with many expressing their frustration in various ways

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) Indian music giant Zee Music on Wednesday removed the name of globally renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from the credits of songs featured on its YouTube channel.

Although a ceasefire has been established between India and Pakistan, Indian reactions remain hostile, with many expressing their frustration in various ways. As part of these actions, Zee Music has reportedly erased Atif Aslam’s name from the titles and descriptions of several songs on its platform.

The media reports said that while Atif Aslam’s voice remains intact in the tracks, his name has been deliberately omitted from the song titles and credits on YouTube.

The move followed a broader pattern seen in India, where Pakistani artists have previously faced social media bans.

More recently, Indian film music companies have begun removing images and mentions of Pakistani artists from albums and promotional materials.

The development highlighted the ongoing tensions and the politicization of art and entertainment amid strained bilateral relations.

Earlier, the YouTube channel of famous Sufi Singer Abida Parveen was blocked in India. The social media accounts of Pakistani artists including Mahira Khan have been blocked after Indian attack on Pakistan.