Open Menu

Indian Music Company Zee Music Removes Atif Aslam’s Name From Songs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:53 PM

Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs

Although a ceasefire has been established between India and Pakistan, Indian reactions remain hostile, with many expressing their frustration in various ways

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) Indian music giant Zee Music on Wednesday removed the name of globally renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from the credits of songs featured on its YouTube channel.

Although a ceasefire has been established between India and Pakistan, Indian reactions remain hostile, with many expressing their frustration in various ways. As part of these actions, Zee Music has reportedly erased Atif Aslam’s name from the titles and descriptions of several songs on its platform.

The media reports said that while Atif Aslam’s voice remains intact in the tracks, his name has been deliberately omitted from the song titles and credits on YouTube.

The move followed a broader pattern seen in India, where Pakistani artists have previously faced social media bans.

More recently, Indian film music companies have begun removing images and mentions of Pakistani artists from albums and promotional materials.

The development highlighted the ongoing tensions and the politicization of art and entertainment amid strained bilateral relations.

Earlier, the YouTube channel of famous Sufi Singer Abida Parveen was blocked in India. The social media accounts of Pakistani artists including Mahira Khan have been blocked after Indian attack on Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Film And Movies Music Social Media Atif Aslam Abida Parveen Mahira Khan YouTube Media From

Recent Stories

Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs

1 minute ago
 Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urb ..

Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urban development strategy

6 minutes ago
 Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 3 ..

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 350th session agenda, pays trib ..

6 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prio ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prioritises modern technology in p ..

6 minutes ago
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

17 minutes ago
 SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

14 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

14 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

14 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

14 minutes ago
 Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz