Four Gamblers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Taxila Police on Monday dealt a blow to illegal gambling, apprehending four individuals engaged in rooster fight betting.
According to Police, acting on a tip off, officers raided an open-air arena where participants from various areas had gathered.
Four alleged gamblers were caught red-handed along with Rs 35,000 in bet money and four roosters.
Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.
APP/ajq/378
