Four gamblers held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Taxila Police on Monday dealt a blow to illegal gambling, apprehending four individuals engaged in rooster fight betting.

According to Police, acting on a tip off, officers raided an open-air arena where participants from various areas had gathered.

Four alleged gamblers were caught red-handed along with Rs 35,000 in bet money and four roosters.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

