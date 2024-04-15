Open Menu

Four Gamblers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Four gamblers held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Taxila Police on Monday dealt a blow to illegal gambling, apprehending four individuals engaged in rooster fight betting.

According to Police, acting on a tip off, officers raided an open-air arena where participants from various areas had gathered.

Four alleged gamblers were caught red-handed along with Rs 35,000 in bet money and four roosters.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Taxila Money From

Recent Stories

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

46 minutes ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

2 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

3 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

6 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

8 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

8 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan