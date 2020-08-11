Four of a family electrocuted

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons ,including three minors and their grand mother, were electrocuted to death here at Salahuddin road.

According to A-division police on Tuesday, three brothers-- Abdul Rehman (10), Abdul Manan (7), Matee-ur- Rehman (5), sons of Asad Ali and Iqbal Bibi (55) m/o Asad Ali were sleeping at their home.

Asad ,rickshaw driver,said that when he went back to home,he saw a pedestal fan fell on them and all died of electrocution.

On getting information, Police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Provincial minister Punjab for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood also reached the spot and paid condolence to the bereaved family.