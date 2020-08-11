UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Of A Family Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Four of a family electrocuted

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons ,including three minors and their grand mother, were electrocuted to death here at Salahuddin road.

According to A-division police on Tuesday, three brothers-- Abdul Rehman (10), Abdul Manan (7), Matee-ur- Rehman (5), sons of Asad Ali and Iqbal Bibi (55) m/o Asad Ali were sleeping at their home.

Asad ,rickshaw driver,said that when he went back to home,he saw a pedestal fan fell on them and all died of electrocution.

On getting information, Police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Provincial minister Punjab for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood also reached the spot and paid condolence to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Driver Road Died Asad Ali Family All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

25 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

12 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

10 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.