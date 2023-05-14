German Consulate holds reception for 'Pak Special Olympics athletes'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A grand ceremony was held at the German Consulate in honour of the 'Pakistan Special Olympics Athletes' participating in the Special Olympics World Games, Berlin, 2023 to be played from June 17-25.

According to details, seven and a half thousand special players would participate in this mega event.

Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Dr Sohail Rajput, Consul Generals and diplomats of various countries and others participated in the event.

While giving a welcome speech on this occasion, the host Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz said, "Germany will host the Special Olympics World Games for the first time, it will be grand and memorable, and it is hoped that Pakistan will perform well in these games." Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani said, "Special people are an important segment of society, the purpose of participating in the Games is to prove that the special children of Pakistan are no less than any other in the world." "The Sindh government has given full support and cooperation in making participation in the games possible," she added.

Special Olympics Pakistan thanked Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for providing full support in that regard.

The CS said, "Despite mental or physical problems, special players are not less than anyone in ability and talent, they need to be given confidence and courage, the Sindh government has its responsibility in this regard and will continue to support these special athletes to help them win laurels for the country." "The Sindh Govt is trying to pay attention to these special athletes and leaving no stone unturned to support them," he added.

The event was addressed by the famous artist Sarwat Gilani, the brand ambassador of Special Olympics Pakistan, Yasmin Haider and others.

Pakistan's 138-member squad would participate in as many as 11 sports of the Olympic Games and would leave for Germany on June 12.

The 87 players included 54 boys and 33 girls, while coaches comprise 17 men and 13 women.