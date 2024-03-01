Ghulam Mustafa Wins NA Deputy Speaker Election
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ghulam Mustafa Shah won the election for Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, defeating Junaid Khan.
Ghulam Mustafa, the joint candidate of allied parties, secured 197 votes, while Junaid Khan, the candidate from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), received 92 votes.
Only 1 vote was rejected during the counting process.
Prominent political figures present during the proceedings included PML-N leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, SIC’s Umar Ayub, Asad Qaisar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Khalid Maqbool Siddique.
APP/zah-sra
