Open Menu

Governor Condemns Indian’s Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Governor condemns Indian’s aggression

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday condemned India’s aggression, especially targeting civilian populations with missiles, calling it a clear violation of international norms and human rights.

In a statement, he said that this unprovoked aggression is not only causing immense destruction and devastation but is also harming peace and development in the entire region.

He stressed that the recent Indian aggression has posed many concerns and threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nations of the entire region and is increasing instability and insecurity.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of this critical situation saying that people living near the bordering areas are currently facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in which innocent civilians are facing loss of life, displacement and widespread damage.

In addition, the psychological trauma caused to millions of women and children by Indian aggression and provocation is unacceptable, he said.

He said that it is imperative for India to immediately cease its aggressive rhetoric and actions, the international community has a responsibility to play a timely and proactive role in ensuring regional stability and security, reducing tensions, and promoting peaceful solutions.

Recent Stories

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

18 minutes ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

18 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

18 minutes ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

18 minutes ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

18 minutes ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

23 minutes ago
People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

23 minutes ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

23 minutes ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

20 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

20 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan