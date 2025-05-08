DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-polio Campaign
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram has appealed to the people of Kohat district to protect their children below the age of 5 from lifelong disabilities by administering polio drops
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram has appealed to the people of Kohat district to protect their children below the age of 5 from lifelong disabilities by administering polio drops.
He said this while presiding over a meeting held in his office on Thursday regarding the 5-day anti-polio campaign starting on May 26.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), DHO Kohat, officers of the district administration, education department, health department, and other concerned departments and institutions. The meeting reviewed various aspects in detail to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign successful in every respect, and several important decisions were taken in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers/officials of the health, police, revenue, and district administration departments for their success in the previous campaign.
The meeting was informed that the target of administering polio drops to 199,673 children during the campaign and 1,090 teams have been formed for this.
The deputy commissioner appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with the polio teams so that Kohat can be made a polio-free district.
He said that everyone will have to play their role for the complete eradication of polio, and only with our joint efforts will it be possible to eradicate the deadly disease of polio.
