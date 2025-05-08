Open Menu

So Far No Location Targeted In IIoJK Or Across Int'l Border: Atta Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said Pakistan has so far not targeted any location in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, or across international border, refuting Indian reports of shooting down its fighter jets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said Pakistan has so far not targeted any location in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, or across international border, refuting Indian reports of shooting down its fighter jets.

"Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, or across international border, so far.

Neither has any loss been incurred by PAF," the minister said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Pakistan has only given "defensive response" so far, he said urging the international community to take note to this end.

"Indian media is always spreading disinformation either to create or craft a (fake) notion of success before publicly accepting their embarrassing losses during their unprovoked aggression on night of 6/7 May 2025," the minister stressed.

Recent Stories

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

8 minutes ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

8 minutes ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

8 minutes ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

8 minutes ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

13 minutes ago
People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

13 minutes ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

13 minutes ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

10 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

10 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan