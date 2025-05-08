(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said Pakistan has so far not targeted any location in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, or across international border, refuting Indian reports of shooting down its fighter jets.

"Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, or across international border, so far.

Neither has any loss been incurred by PAF," the minister said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Pakistan has only given "defensive response" so far, he said urging the international community to take note to this end.

"Indian media is always spreading disinformation either to create or craft a (fake) notion of success before publicly accepting their embarrassing losses during their unprovoked aggression on night of 6/7 May 2025," the minister stressed.