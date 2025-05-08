Sunni Ulema Council Holds Demo Against Indian Attacks
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) Rawalpindi on Thursday held a demonstration against Indian aggression and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) Rawalpindi on Thursday held a demonstration against Indian aggression and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
Addressing the participants, Mufti Tanveer Alam, Ameer of SUC Islamabad, said as India could not face the Pakistan Army, so it resorted to cowardly acts by attacking the centres of peace, religious seminaries and mosques in Pakistan.
However, the entire world witnessed that like the past India again bit the dust as the Pakistan Army proved its prowess by shooting down their planes and drones, he added.
It was an established fact that Pakistan's defence was invincible, he said.
The Pakistan Army and the eagles of Pakistan Air Force under the leadership of Army Chief Hafiz Syed Asim Munir would take revenge for the innocent martyrs.
The proud and patriotic Pakistani nation stood behind the Army Chief, he added.
Ironically, he said, the United States and Israel were backing the ‘urine drinking nation’. They wanted to harm Pakistan, but they should know that “we are followers of Khalid bin Walid, Mahmood Ghaznavi and Salahuddin Ayubi, and one day we will even conquer Israel too”, he added.
“Being Muslims we fear only the Almighty and are not afraid of enemy’s attacks as we are ready to embrace martyrdom,” Mufti Tanveer said
Recent Stories
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB8 minutes ago
-
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition8 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign8 minutes ago
-
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response8 minutes ago
-
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar8 minutes ago
-
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks13 minutes ago
-
Artists call for peace in region13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments13 minutes ago
-
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: Dr Tariq10 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held10 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP10 minutes ago
-
Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee meets10 minutes ago