Sunni Ulema Council Holds Demo Against Indian Attacks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) Rawalpindi on Thursday held a demonstration against Indian aggression and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the participants, Mufti Tanveer Alam, Ameer of SUC Islamabad, said as India could not face the Pakistan Army, so it resorted to cowardly acts by attacking the centres of peace, religious seminaries and mosques in Pakistan.

However, the entire world witnessed that like the past India again bit the dust as the Pakistan Army proved its prowess by shooting down their planes and drones, he added.

It was an established fact that Pakistan's defence was invincible, he said.

The Pakistan Army and the eagles of Pakistan Air Force under the leadership of Army Chief Hafiz Syed Asim Munir would take revenge for the innocent martyrs.

The proud and patriotic Pakistani nation stood behind the Army Chief, he added.

Ironically, he said, the United States and Israel were backing the ‘urine drinking nation’. They wanted to harm Pakistan, but they should know that “we are followers of Khalid bin Walid, Mahmood Ghaznavi and Salahuddin Ayubi, and one day we will even conquer Israel too”, he added.

“Being Muslims we fear only the Almighty and are not afraid of enemy’s attacks as we are ready to embrace martyrdom,” Mufti Tanveer said

