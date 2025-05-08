Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: Dr Tariq

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that whole nation stand united

with Pakistan Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India.

Pakistan has given befitting response to Indian attacks, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about escalating tension by India, he said entire nation is a source of strength for Pakistan Armed Forces and we will reply to rival country at appropriate time.

We have reserved the rights to respond to Indian attacks on civilians of this country but targeting civilians is not the

policy of Pakistan, he stated.