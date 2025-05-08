Open Menu

Nation Stand United With Pak Armed Forces To Defuse Aggressive Designs Of India: Dr Tariq

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: Dr Tariq

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that whole nation stand united

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that whole nation stand united

with Pakistan Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India.

Pakistan has given befitting response to Indian attacks, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about escalating tension by India, he said entire nation is a source of strength for Pakistan Armed Forces and we will reply to rival country at appropriate time.

We have reserved the rights to respond to Indian attacks on civilians of this country but targeting civilians is not the

policy of Pakistan, he stated.

Recent Stories

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

8 minutes ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

8 minutes ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

8 minutes ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

8 minutes ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

13 minutes ago
People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

13 minutes ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

13 minutes ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

10 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

10 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan