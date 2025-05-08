- Home
Nation Stand United With Pak Armed Forces To Defuse Aggressive Designs Of India: Dr Tariq
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that whole nation stand united
with Pakistan Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India.
Pakistan has given befitting response to Indian attacks, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about escalating tension by India, he said entire nation is a source of strength for Pakistan Armed Forces and we will reply to rival country at appropriate time.
We have reserved the rights to respond to Indian attacks on civilians of this country but targeting civilians is not the
policy of Pakistan, he stated.
