Sindh Govt Decides To Crackdown Who Don’t Accept Debit/Credit Card Payments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against restaurants, shopping malls, coffee shops, and biryani centers that refuse to accept payments via debit/credit cards from citizens
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against restaurants, shopping malls, coffee shops, and biryani centers that refuse to accept payments via debit/credit cards from citizens.
In this regard, the Sindh Consumer Protection Authority under the Bureau of Supply prices has taken significant action by issuing notices to prominent Clifton restaurants, including Karachi Broast, Frontier, Bethak, Nahari Inn, and Desi Dera.
These establishments have been served strict notices for violating the Sindh Consumer Protection Act 2014, and formal legal proceedings have been initiated against them.
Director General Zahid Hussain Shar, in his statement, made it clear that restaurants across the province, which fail to provide customers with the option to pay via debit or credit cards, will face strict legal action.
He further stated that the Sindh government has taken notice of the issue under Section 23(4) of the authority based on public complaints.
