Divisional Control Room Established In Mirpurkhas For Emergency Response
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has set up a 24-hour control room in his office to handle potential emergencies and coordinate relief efforts
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has set up a 24-hour control room in his office to handle potential emergencies and coordinate relief efforts.
The control room can be contacted on phone numbers: 02339290052 and 02339290053.
Additional Commissioner Subhash Chandar and Syed Abrah Ali Shah have been appointed as focal person and main coordinator, respectively, to oversee the control room's operations.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB2 minutes ago
-
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response2 minutes ago
-
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks6 minutes ago
-
Artists call for peace in region6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments6 minutes ago
-
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: Dr Tariq3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held3 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP3 minutes ago
-
Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee meets3 minutes ago