Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has set up a 24-hour control room in his office to handle potential emergencies and coordinate relief efforts.

The control room can be contacted on phone numbers: 02339290052 and 02339290053.

Additional Commissioner Subhash Chandar and Syed Abrah Ali Shah have been appointed as focal person and main coordinator, respectively, to oversee the control room's operations.

