Governor expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed his grief and sorrow over the Ghotki train incident here on Monday.

He said, 'I am very saddened to know about the Ghotki train incident.' The Governor condoled with the families of the train accident victims and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said, 'There is need to conduct a high-level investigation of the incident.'Governor Imran Ismail also contacted Deputy Commissioner Ghotki and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Chairman informed the Governor regarding the rescue work.