UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Expresses Grief Over Ghotki Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Governor expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed his grief and sorrow over the Ghotki train incident here on Monday.

He said, 'I am very saddened to know about the Ghotki train incident.' The Governor condoled with the families of the train accident victims and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said, 'There is need to conduct a high-level investigation of the incident.'Governor Imran Ismail also contacted Deputy Commissioner Ghotki and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Chairman informed the Governor regarding the rescue work.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Governor Ghotki Train Incident

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.