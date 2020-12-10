UrduPoint.com
Governor Visits Late Siraj Kassem Teli's Residence, Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:47 PM

Governor visits late Siraj Kassem Teli's residence, offers condolence

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday visited the residence of prominent Industrialist late Siraj Kassem Teli and offered fateh on his demise with his family members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday visited the residence of prominent Industrialist late Siraj Kassem Teli and offered fateh on his demise with his family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

He said that Siraj Kassem Teli was not only popular for his work in industries in Pakistan but also in the world.

