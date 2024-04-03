Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Government has appointed Barrister Aqeel Malik, who is also a Member of the National Assembly, as a spokesperson on legal affairs.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday.

“The said appointment will solely be on an honorary basis.

He will not draw any perks and privileges,” said the notification.