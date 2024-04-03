Govt Appoints Barrister Aqeel As Spokesperson On Legal Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The Government has appointed Barrister Aqeel Malik, who is also a Member of the National Assembly, as a spokesperson on legal affairs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Government has appointed Barrister Aqeel Malik, who is also a Member of the National Assembly, as a spokesperson on legal affairs.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday.
“The said appointment will solely be on an honorary basis.
He will not draw any perks and privileges,” said the notification.
Recent Stories
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers25 minutes ago
-
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report23 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case23 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi holds grand Iftar reception to strengthen diplomatic relations22 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal, recover marijuana, stolen motorcycle22 minutes ago
-
Appropriate measures in place for PTI founder's security, LHC told22 minutes ago
-
PR CEO grants forgiveness for minor mistakes of employees22 minutes ago
-
Education ministry refutes misinformation regarding funding of HEC23 minutes ago
-
Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million2 hours ago
-
BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition2 hours ago
-
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..2 hours ago
-
Central Chairman PHMA grieved2 hours ago